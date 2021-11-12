Harrington moves to 9 under in Dubai

Padraig Harrington has moved to 9 under par after a second round of 67 at the Dubai Championship.
Antoine Rozner is out in front on 15 under, while Jonathan Caldwell is 6 under par.
