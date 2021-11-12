Advertisement
Sport

Harrington moves to 9 under in Dubai

Nov 12, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Harrington moves to 9 under in Dubai Harrington moves to 9 under in Dubai
Share this article

Padraig Harrington has moved to 9 under par after a second round of 67 at the Dubai Championship.

Antoine Rozner is out in front on 15 under, while Jonathan Caldwell is 6 under par.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus