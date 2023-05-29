Advertisement
Sport

Harrington & Magure hopes of victory dashed

May 29, 2023 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Harrington & Magure hopes of victory dashed Harrington & Magure hopes of victory dashed
Share this article

Padraig Harrington narrowly missed out on the Senior PGA Championship title last night.

The Dubliner lost in a play-off to Steve Stricker at the Fields Ranch East in Texas.

Both players finished on 18-under-par, but Stricker took victory on the first play-off hole with a par five on the 18th.

Advertisement

Darren Clarke ended the week on nine-under.

==

Leona Magure's bid to win the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play came to an end yesterday.

Advertisement

The Cavan native lost 2 and 1 to Japan's Ayake Furue in their semi final in Las Vegas.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus