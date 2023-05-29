Harrington & Magure hopes of victory dashed

Padraig Harrington narrowly missed out on the Senior PGA Championship title last night.
The Dubliner lost in a play-off to Steve Stricker at the Fields Ranch East in Texas.
Both players finished on 18-under-par, but Stricker took victory on the first play-off hole with a par five on the 18th.
Darren Clarke ended the week on nine-under.
Leona Magure's bid to win the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play came to an end yesterday.
The Cavan native lost 2 and 1 to Japan's Ayake Furue in their semi final in Las Vegas.