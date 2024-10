Padraig Harrington leads the Irish challenge at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

A second round of 70 at Kingsbarns leaves him seven off the lead on 7-under par.

Rory McIlroy, Tom McKibbon and Shane Lowry all reached halfway on 6-under par.

Alex Maguire is 1-over.

But the lead is held jointly by Nicholas Colsaerts and Cameron John on 14-under par.