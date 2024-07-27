Advertisement
Harrington just three-shots off lead

Jul 27, 2024 09:20 By radiokerrysport
Padraig Harrington goes into today’s third round of the Senior Open just three-shots off the lead.

He’s 3-under par, and plays alongside Richard Green today at Carnoustie.

K-J Choi leads on 6-under.

