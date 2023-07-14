Advertisement
Harrington just 2 off the lead

Jul 14, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Harrington just 2 off the lead
Padraig Harrington is just 2 shots off the lead following his second round at the Scottish Open.

A bogey on the penultimate hole meant the 51 year old had to settle for a round of 66 which leaves him on 7 under for the week.

He's in a four way tie for fourth place alongside Americans Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler and Davis Riley.

South Korean Tom Kim now leads on 10 under par.

Rory McIlroy will get his Friday underway from 6 under shortly.

Shane Lowry is 6 under thru 17 holes and sits a shot further back.

Meanwhile Tom McKibben shot a 2 under round of 68 to sit on 3 under par.

