Harrington just 1 off top

Padraig Harrington is just a shot off the lead heading into the final round at the Senior Open Championship.

He tees off today from one-over-par, with Alex Cejka of Germany the leader on level par.

Defending champion Darren Clarke resumes from seven-over, while Damian Mooney is two shots further back.

Advertisement

Leona Maguire is eight shots off the lead ahead of her final round at the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

On three-under-par, she resumes from a quarter-past ten this morning.

Celine Boutier of France is the leader on 11-under.

Advertisement

Stephanie Meadow begins the final day from eight-over-par.