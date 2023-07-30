Advertisement
Harrington just 1 off top

Jul 30, 2023 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Padraig Harrington is just a shot off the lead heading into the final round at the Senior Open Championship.

He tees off today from one-over-par, with Alex Cejka of Germany the leader on level par.

Defending champion Darren Clarke resumes from seven-over, while Damian Mooney is two shots further back.

Leona Maguire is eight shots off the lead ahead of her final round at the Amundi Evian Championship in France.

On three-under-par, she resumes from a quarter-past ten this morning.

Celine Boutier of France is the leader on 11-under.

Stephanie Meadow begins the final day from eight-over-par.

