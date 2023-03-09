Harrington inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame

Three time major champion Padraig Harrington has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, becoming only the third Irishman to receive the honour.

Harrington won two Open Championships and a PGA Championship in the space of 13 months over 2007 and 2008.

Only Joe Carr and Christy O'Connor senior from this island have received the honour before.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are in the field for the Players Championship, which gets underway today at Sawgrass in Florida.