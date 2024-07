Padraig Harrington is best of the Irish ahead of the final round of the Senior Open at Carnoustie.

The Dubliner lies on 2 under par and 8 shots off the lead after yesterday's round of 73.

Darren Clarke is a shot further back and in a tie for 13th as things stand.

KJ Choi of Korea is still the man to catch and he leads by one on 8 under par.

Peter Lawrie tees off from 6 over later while Cameron Clark is back on 15 over.