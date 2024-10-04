Harrington best of Irish

At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Padraig Harrington is 5 under par.
Shane Lowry is 4 under.
Rory McIlroy is 3 under.
And Tom McKibbin is 2 under.
South Africa's Darren Fichardt leads on 11 under.
