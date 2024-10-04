Advertisement
Sport

Harrington best of Irish

Oct 4, 2024 07:25 By radiokerrynews
Harrington best of Irish
Share this article

At the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Padraig Harrington is 5 under par.
Shane Lowry is 4 under.
Rory McIlroy is 3 under.
And Tom McKibbin is 2 under.

South Africa's Darren Fichardt leads on 11 under.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Brendan's v Kenmare to be played on Sunday at 2 in Beaufort
Advertisement
Rob Russell ruled out of the remainder of Emerging Ireland tour
FAI confirm new Chief Executive Officer
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster rugby team named
HR Suite's Caroline Reidy appointed to governing board of MTU
National Maritime College of Ireland marks 20th anniversary
Rob Russell ruled out of the remainder of Emerging Ireland tour
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus