Padraig Harrington is four off the lead heading into round 2 of the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour in North Carolina.

The European Ryder Cup captain tees off from 4 under par.

Seamus Power is on 3 under.

Russell Henley is out in front on 8 under par.

Niall Kearney is only three shots off the pace going into the second round of the Cazoo Classic.

He's 4 under par.

Richard Bland heads the field in Kent on 7 under par.