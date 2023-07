American Brian Harman takes a five-shot lead into the final round of The Open today.

The American, who's hoping to win his first ever Major, will tee off from 12-under-par at Hoylake.

Cameron Young, also of the USA, is second on the leaderboard on 7-under with Masters champion Jon Rahm a shot back on 6-under-par.

Rory McIlroy will tee off from 3-under-par as he once again looks to win his first Major in nine years.