Mack Hansen is set to miss Ireland's Six Nations campaign.

The Connacht winger requires surgery on a shoulder injury and is set to be sidelined for up to four months.

Hansen sustained the injury in the New Year's Day win over Munster at the Sportsground.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against France on February 2nd.

