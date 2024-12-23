Hansen may find out today if he will be sanctioned for referees outburst

Connacht winger Mack Hansen may find out today if he will be sanctioned for his outburst against referees over the weekend.

The Irish international hit out at what he sees as a level of inconsistency from officials who take charge of the Westerners' games.

He was speaking after Pete Wilkins' side fell to an 8 point loss to Leinster on Saturday where Connacht felt Jordie Barrett should have been carded for a clearout on Bundee Aki.

URC rules state that comments which "attack, disparage or criticise... match officials" come under the Misconduct category and could be considered by the Disciplinary Officer.