Hansen disciplinary hearing tomorrow

Mack Hansen's disciplinary hearing in relation to comments he made after Connacht's URC loss to Leinster before Christmas will take place this Wednesday.

The Irish winger was extremely critical of the officiating in the game.

He claimed they were being pressured by "16 men" and used expletives to vent his frustration.

Advertisement

Jeremy Davidson has stepped back from his role as head coach of Castres with immediate effect, as per his own request.

The former Ulster, Ireland and Lions secondrow will take on an advisory role with the French Top 14 club until the end of the season.

Castres narrowly beat Munster in the Investec Champions Cup last month.