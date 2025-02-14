Hansen and McCarthy both train fully with Ireland squad

Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy have both trained fully with the Ireland rugby squad ahead of next week's trip to Wales in the Six Nations.

McCarthy sat out the win at Scotland as the returns from concussion while Hansen was a late withdrawal due to a tight hamstring.

The Irish coaching team say a decision will be made on Tadhg Furlong's fitness next week but he should be 'close' to returning in Cardiff.

Head of Athletic Performance Aled Walters also revealed that captain Caelan Doris is being monitored, after he sat out training this morning.

But Walters says it's more an accumulation of smaller issues rather than any serious injury