Hansen and Furlong train with Irish squad

Mar 11, 2025 16:06 By radiokerrysport
Hansen and Furlong train with Irish squad
Mack Hansen and Tadhg Furlong have trained with the Irish rugby squad today as preparations continue for Saturday's trip to Italy in the Six Nations.

Furlong could make his first appearance of the tournament, after being frustrated by calf and hamstring issues.

While Hansen looks set to be available after missing the defeat to France with a quad injury.

Ronan Kelleher and James Lowe also trained with the group today, and Garry Ringrose is available for the match in Rome after serving a suspension for his red card against Wales.

