Hansen and Bealham return to Connacht starting fifteen

Mack Hansen and Finlay Bealham return to the Connacht starting fifteen for tomorrow’s must-win URC game with the Cell C Sharks in Galway.

Josh Murphy and Kieran Marmion are also restored to the starting fifteen.

Harry Byrne will make a first Leinster start since April in tomorrow’s URC game away to the Ospreys.

Leo Cullen has made ten changes to the team that started against Connacht last week.

Robert Balacoune will win his 50th cap for Ulster tomorrow away to Benetton.