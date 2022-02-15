Advertisement
Hanrahan confirmed for the Dragons

Feb 15, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Former Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan is to the join the Dragons at the end of the season.

The Kerry native has put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal with the Welsh club which he'll join from Clermont.

