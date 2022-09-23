Handicap Hurdle victory for Magnor Glory

The Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at the Listowel Harvest Festival has been won by Magnor Glory.
The 16/1 shot came home 3 lengths in front of Fils D'oudairies and here's how
Winning trainer Terence O’Brien
Michael O’Sullivan was riding just his second winner since turning professional two weeks ago
Winners today:
1.40 no 3 Dawn Rising 10/3
2.15 no 12 Magnor Glory 16/1
2.50 no 6 Tullyhogue Fort 12/1
3.25 no 7 Winning Rascal 18/1
4.00 no 12 Temptationinmilan 9/2jf
4.35 no 13 Pat Coyne 5/1
