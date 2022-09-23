Handicap Hurdle victory for Magnor Glory

The Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at the Listowel Harvest Festival has been won by Magnor Glory.

The 16/1 shot came home 3 lengths in front of Fils D'oudairies and here's how

Winning trainer Terence O’Brien

Advertisement

Michael O’Sullivan was riding just his second winner since turning professional two weeks ago

Winners today:

1.40 no 3 Dawn Rising 10/3

2.15 no 12 Magnor Glory 16/1

2.50 no 6 Tullyhogue Fort 12/1

3.25 no 7 Winning Rascal 18/1

4.00 no 12 Temptationinmilan 9/2jf

4.35 no 13 Pat Coyne 5/1

5.10 no

5.40 no