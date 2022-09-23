Advertisement
Handicap Hurdle victory for Magnor Glory

Sep 23, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrysport
Handicap Hurdle victory for Magnor Glory
The Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle at the Listowel Harvest Festival has been won by Magnor Glory.

The 16/1 shot came home 3 lengths in front of Fils D'oudairies and here's how

Winning trainer Terence O’Brien

Michael O’Sullivan was riding just his second winner since turning professional two weeks ago

Winners today:
1.40 no 3 Dawn Rising 10/3
2.15 no 12 Magnor Glory 16/1
2.50 no 6 Tullyhogue Fort 12/1
3.25 no 7 Winning Rascal 18/1
4.00 no 12 Temptationinmilan 9/2jf
4.35 no 13 Pat Coyne 5/1
5.10 no
5.40 no

