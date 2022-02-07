Hamstring injury sidelines Earls

Andy Farrell will have to plan without Keith Earls for Ireland's Six Nations game against France.

The Munster winger has a hamstring injury and his progress will be assessed over the next few weeks.

Rob Herring is also unavailable for the trip to Paris while Connacht's Dave Heffernan has been called into the squad as cover.

Ulster trio Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have also re-joined after featuring in the win over the Westerners in the URC on Friday.

Will Connors' rotten luck with injury continues.

The flanker is faced with eight to ten weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury in Leinster's recent meeting with Cardiff.

Connors only returned from an eight-month layoff in November.