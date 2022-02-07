Advertisement
Sport

Hamstring injury sidelines Earls

Feb 7, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Hamstring injury sidelines Earls Hamstring injury sidelines Earls
Share this article

Andy Farrell will have to plan without Keith Earls for Ireland's Six Nations game against France.

The Munster winger has a hamstring injury and his progress will be assessed over the next few weeks.

Rob Herring is also unavailable for the trip to Paris while Connacht's Dave Heffernan has been called into the squad as cover.

Advertisement

Ulster trio Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney have also re-joined after featuring in the win over the Westerners in the URC on Friday.

=====

Will Connors' rotten luck with injury continues.

Advertisement

The flanker is faced with eight to ten weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee ligament injury in Leinster's recent meeting with Cardiff.

Connors only returned from an eight-month layoff in November.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus