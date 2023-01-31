Halfpenny to start for Wales against Ireland

34-year-old Leigh Halfpenny will start for Wales in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland.

Head coach Warren Gatland revealed his matchday 23 today and gives the full back his first Wales start since the summer of 2021.

Dan Biggar returns at out-half after missing the autumn campaign through injury while on the bench - Scott Baldwin and Owen Williams will be hoping to win their first caps since 2017.

Advertisement

There's 12 Ospreys in the squad with half of them in the pack - where captain Ken Owens and Taulupe Faletau are the only non-Ospreys players.