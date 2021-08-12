Half Tyrone Panel Out With COVID

GPA Chief Executive Tom Parsons has said that 50 percent of the Tyrone squad have contracted Covid-19.

The Red Hand county are scheduled to play Kerry in the All Ireland senior football semi final on Saturday week, but joint manager Brian Dooher has admitted they could struggle to field a team.

Parsons told OTB AM that the most important factor is player welfare, and the GPA will back Tyrone on that basis, even if they decide they can't fulfil the fixture.

Elsewhere, Tipperary's former All Ireland hurling winning captain Brendan Maher has retired from the inter county game after 13 years in the blue and gold jersey.

The Borrisoleigh native won 3 Celtic Crosses with the Premier County and also collected 3 All Stars.

Cork are the Munster minor football champions following a 1-17 to 13 points win over Limerick in Thurles last night.

Meanwhile, Limerick are set to appeal the red card Peter Casey received in the All Ireland senior hurling semi final against Waterford.

As things stand, the forward will miss the decider with Cork on Sunday week.