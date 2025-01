Erling Haaland has signed a new 9-and-a-half year contract which will keep him at Manchester City until 2034.

The striker's initial deal was due to expire in June 2027.

Haaland helped the Premier League champions to a historic treble in his first season after joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

The Norwegian international has scored 111 goals in 126 games.

He says it was a straightforward decision to commit his future to City