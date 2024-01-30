Haaland set for return from injury

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is available for selection and could make his return from injury in tomorrow's Premier League match against Burnley.
He's been out of action since December due to a foot injury.
Advertisement
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is available for selection and could make his return from injury in tomorrow's Premier League match against Burnley.
He's been out of action since December due to a foot injury.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus