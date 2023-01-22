Advertisement
Sport

Haaland hat-trick as City beat Wolves

Jan 22, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City have beaten Wolves 3-nil to move within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Erling Haaland starred once again for the champions with his fourth hat-trick of the season.

Leeds drew nil-nil with Brentford to edge a point clear of the relegation zone.

Hearts have beaten rivals Hibs 3-nil to advance to the last-16 of the Scottish Cup.

Lawrence Shankland was among the goal scorers at Easter Road before being sent-off for a second yellow card in the final few minutes.

The draw for the next stage takes place from 6pm.

