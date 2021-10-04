Advertisement
Gurney exits World Grand Prix

Oct 4, 2021 07:10 By radiokerrysport
A shot of some darts in a board.
Daryl Gurney is out of the World Grand Prix.

The Derry man lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting in the first round last night.

Reigning champion Gerwyn Price is safely through to the last 16 after overcoming Michael Smith.

