Gurney exits World Grand Prix

Daryl Gurney is out of the World Grand Prix.
The Derry man lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting in the first round last night.
Reigning champion Gerwyn Price is safely through to the last 16 after overcoming Michael Smith.
Advertisement
Daryl Gurney is out of the World Grand Prix.
The Derry man lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting in the first round last night.
Reigning champion Gerwyn Price is safely through to the last 16 after overcoming Michael Smith.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus