Gunners Create A New Record With Champions League Win

Mar 5, 2025 10:44 By radiokerrysport
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's praised his "phenomenal" team after a record-breaking 7-1 win against PSV Eindhoven took them a step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The last-16 first leg victory was the first time a team's scored seven goals away from home in the knockout stages of the competition.

After two winless matches in the Premier League, Arteta says the response of his players was "exceptional".

Elsewhere, Real Madrid will head into next week's second leg with a 2-1 lead over cross-town rivals Atletico.

It finished 1-all between Borussia Dortmund and Lille.

