Gunners claim Conti Cup victory

Mar 6, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Gunners claim Conti Cup victory
Katie McCabe collected silverware yesterday as Arsenal claimed the Conti Cup.

The Gunners beat Chelsea 3-1 in the final at Selhurst Park.

It's Arsenal's sixth triumph in the competition and their first trophy in four years.

