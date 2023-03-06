Gunners claim Conti Cup victory

Katie McCabe collected silverware yesterday as Arsenal claimed the Conti Cup.
The Gunners beat Chelsea 3-1 in the final at Selhurst Park.
It's Arsenal's sixth triumph in the competition and their first trophy in four years.
