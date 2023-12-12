Advertisement
Guinness to sponsor Women's Six Nations

Dec 12, 2023 12:10 By radiokerrysport
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Guinness Rugby Announcement 12/12/2023 Six Nations Rugby and Guinness agree a groundbreaking partnership spanning the Women’s and Men’s Championships. Pictured are Guinness ambassadors and former rugby internationals, Brian O’Driscoll and Nolli Waterman. The new long-term partnership will see the Women’s Championship renamed the Guinness Women’s Six Nations in 2024, alongside the extension of the Title Partnership of the Men’s Championship, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Guinness’s new Title Partnership with the Women’s Six Nations confirms the brand as one of the world’s biggest supporters of women's rugby. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Guinness has been confirmed as the new title sponsor of the Women's Six Nations.

The company has agreed a new deal which will see it become the title sponsor of both the men's and women's championships from next season.

