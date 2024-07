Another gruelling mountain stage is on the way for riders in the Tour De France today.

Tadej Pogacar retains the lead ahead of this morning's 197km 15th stage from Loudenveille to Plateau De Bielle.

The Slovenian has a 1 minute 57 second advantage over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

Ireland's Ben Healy will start the day from 14th place in the general classification stakes.