Griffin To Lead Ireland Into World Cup Qualifier Next Month

Kerrys Ciara Griffin is set to lead Ireland into the Women's Rugby World Cup qualifiers in September.

Ireland will Travel to Italy next month for the rearranged European qualification tournament.

To earn their place in the 2021 World Cup, Ireland must top Group B which contains Scotland, Italy and Spain.

If Ireland do finish as runner-up they’ll have one last chance to book a spot, progressing to a final qualification tournament.

All games being played in Zebre's home ground on the 13th, 19th and 25th of September.