Advertisement
Sport

Griffin To Lead Ireland Into World Cup Qualifier Next Month

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By brendan
Griffin To Lead Ireland Into World Cup Qualifier Next Month Griffin To Lead Ireland Into World Cup Qualifier Next Month
Share this article

Kerrys Ciara Griffin is set to lead Ireland into the Women's Rugby World Cup qualifiers in September.

Ireland will Travel to Italy next month for the rearranged European qualification tournament.

To earn their place in the 2021 World Cup, Ireland must top Group B which contains Scotland, Italy and Spain.

Advertisement

If Ireland do finish as runner-up they’ll have one last chance to book a spot, progressing to a final qualification tournament.

All games being played in Zebre's home ground on the 13th, 19th and 25th of September.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus