Greyhound Results Saturday April 1st

There was an eleven race card at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday night featuring the final of the Fundraising Nights Novice 3 Stakes.

Race 1 was the first heat in the Novice 2 525 Stakes and this was won by Mossie O'Donnell rom Dingle with Cailin Ciuin. Coming with a very strong finish the 4/5 favourite just took the lead near the line to beat Swanky Maddie in 29.57.

Sporting Jackpot owned by David Bill from Limerick and trained in Abbeyfeale by Jerry Griffin was the winner of race 2. Running on strong from the third bend she beat Yes O Yes in 29.54 at price of 5/4 favourite.

The third race was won by Arcon Mod fro Aaron Considine of Co Clare. Priced at evens favourite he took up the lead at the second bend and held on to beat Halway Taylor by three lengths in a time of 29.46

Sweet Matilda for owner Patrick O'Leary from Charleville was the winner of the fourth race. Her early pace had the 2/1 shot leading all the way to finish two and a half lengths in front of Cashen Casino in a time of 29.04.

Kieran O'Dwyer from Abbeyfeale took race 5 with Wasted Monday. Moving into the lead rounding the last bend he beat the front running Principality by three lengths in 28.85 at a price of 4/5 favourite.

Race 6 was the final heat of the Novice Stakes and this wen to the Tom O'Connor, Tarbert owned and Patrick O'Connor trained Saleen Frank. Taking up the lead at the third bend the 5/2 shot stayed on to beat Labana King by two lengths in a time of 29.01.

Race 7 was the feature race on the card - the Final of the Fundraising Nights Novice 3 Stakes. And this was won by Eoghan Dillane from Blennerville with B-ville Black. Having led at the second bend he came again to take the win by three quarters of a length from No Post in 29.76 at a price of 6/4.

The eighth race was the first heat in the K.G.O.B.A. A5 stakes and this was won by Ever So Robin for David Quirke of Tralee. The early paced 6/4 joint favourite was always in the lead for a 29.09 finish, six and a half lengths up on Headleys Oliver.

Race 9 was won by Bomb Cyclone. Jointly owned by Joe McCarthy and Frank Neylon of LIstowel and trained in Castleisland by James O'Regan, the 4/6 favourite took up the lead from the third bend to beat the ast finsihing Meloys Belle by one length in a time of 29.06.

John Walsh from Castleisland won the tenth race with Dooneen Mary , running on strongly from halfway to catch De Bold Sally she just got up on the line to take the win by a short head in a time of 29.47 at a price of 2/1.

The final race on the card went to Dan Brassil from Abbeydorney with Sleep Blur. Priced evens favourite he led from the first bend and stayed on to beat Devon Dolly by six and a half lengths in 29.12.

Racing again at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Tuesday night with a ten race card, first race off at 6.53pm.