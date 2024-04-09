Great Southern continue partnership with Kerry FC

Great Southern Killarney are delighted to have continued their official partnership of Kerry FC for 2024, as they take part in their second season in the SSE Airtricity First Division.

Speaking on the partnership, General Manager of Great Southern Killarney, Jamie Power, said, ‘We are delighted to continue our partnership with Kerry FC as they take part in their exciting second season in the League of Ireland First Division. Local partnerships are incredibly important to us, as they have been throughout the history of Great Southern, and it is fantastic to see Kerry soccer represented on the national stage. We wish Conor and the team the greatest of success in the season ahead, and I look forward to watching a few of the games in Mounthawk Park!’.

Great Southern Killarney are committed to a number of charities and organisations as part of their ongoing work in the local Killarney and overall Kerry region, including work with the Ring of Kerry Cycle and Comfort For Chemo Kerry.