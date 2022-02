​​Great Britain have been stripped of their silver medal in the men's 4-by-100 metre relay at the Tokyo Olympics after CJ Ujah failed a drugs test.

The sprinter claims he unknowingly took a banned substance in a "contaminated supplement", but accepts the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision.

He's apologised to his team-mates - Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.