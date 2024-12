Garvey’s Tralee Warriors snapped their losing streak in a pulsating Kerry derby last night.

Advertisement

The 5 point victory came in front of a full house in Tralee Sports complex at the expense of Flexachem KCYMS.

Alan Cantwell spoke to Tralee Warriors winning coach, John Dowling who said it was a great showcase for Kerry basketball…

Advertisement

Tralee warrriors 92-87 Flexachem KCYMS