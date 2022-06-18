Grand Final of URC an all-South African affair this evening

The Grand Final of the United Rugby Championship is an all-South African affair this evening.
DHL Stormers have home advantage in Cape Town as they face the Vodacom Bulls, and kick-off is at 6.30.
Advertisement
The Grand Final of the United Rugby Championship is an all-South African affair this evening.
DHL Stormers have home advantage in Cape Town as they face the Vodacom Bulls, and kick-off is at 6.30.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus