Advertisement
Sport

Grand Final of URC an all-South African affair this evening

Jun 18, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Grand Final of URC an all-South African affair this evening Grand Final of URC an all-South African affair this evening
Share this article

The Grand Final of the United Rugby Championship is an all-South African affair this evening.

DHL Stormers have home advantage in Cape Town as they face the Vodacom Bulls, and kick-off is at 6.30.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus