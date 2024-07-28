Grainne Walsh exits Olympics

Day 2 of the Paris Games continues this afternoon with plenty of Irish action still to come.

In the pool, Mona McSharry finished second in her Women's 100m Breaststroke heat with an excellent swim to qualify for the semi-final, which takes place later tonight.

However in the boxing ring, Aidan Walsh suffered defeat to hometown favourite Frenchman Makan Traore in their 71kg clash.

Grainne Walsh also failed in her 66kg clash with Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary coming out on top in a split decision.

And Jack Marley begins his Olympic quest, taking on pr:Mateusz Bereznicki from Poland in a 92kg clash at 7.15pm.

The equestrian team have moved up three places to 8th ahead of tomorrow's show jumping phase.

It has taken a toll however as Sarah Ennis and Action Lady M will not take part tomorrow due to an injury to the horse.

Aoife Clarke will come into the team for tomorrow's final round with Sportsfield Freelance.

The sailing pair of Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove lie in 5th place after two of their three races in the Menï¿½s Skiff series in Marseille.

And finally, the women's rugby sevens have been beaten by Team GB in the first match of their group stage by 21 points to 12.

Elsewhere, a Nigerian boxer has been kicked out of the Paris Olympics after being provisionally suspended for failing a drugs test.

Cynthia Ogunsemilore was due to fight tomorrow - but a banned diuretic has been found in one of her samples.

She has the right to challenge the ban and request her B-test to be analysed.

Two of the greatest tennis players of all-time will meet in the second round of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal has battled to a three-set victory over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics and will meet Serbian Novak Djokovic next.

Nadal has 22-time Grand Slam titles, while Djokovic has 24.