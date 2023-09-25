Graham Rowntree signs contract extension

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has signed a new two-year contract with the province.

Rowntree led Munster to the URC title in his first season in charge.

Rowntree will remain with Munster until 2026 at least.

Prior to becoming Head Coach, he spent three years as the province’s Forwards Coach.

With an impressive CV, Rowntree has played for and coached with the British and Irish Lions, England Rugby and Leicester Tigers.

On his contract extension, Rowntree said: “My family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our four years at Munster and I’m delighted to sign a new contract.

“This is a special club with special people and I’m very proud to lead such a great group.

“There’s lots to look forward to and our coaching team, players and support staff will continue working as hard as we can to get better every day.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: “We are delighted that Graham has agreed to extend his contract with Munster Rugby.

“The IRFU is committed to developing and retaining high quality coaches across the Irish system.

“Today’s announcement is proof of the positive impact that Graham has made at Munster over recent years, and gives the province a timely boost ahead of the new campaign.

“After guiding Munster to the URC title last season, I have no doubt that Graham will be looking to build on that success in the months and years to come.”