GPA responds to financial assessment of proposals to restructure Football Championship

The Gaelic Players Association has responded to Croke Park's financial assessment of the various proposals to restructure the Football Championship.

Croke Park Finance Director Ger Mulryan has contacted treasurers of county boards to give the Association's analysis of the revenue each option would generate.

The GAA assessed that the traditional format of provincial competitions and a knockout series would generate 19.6 million in revenue, with Proposal A of revamped provincial conferences delivering 19.3 million and the GPA supported Proposal B for a League Championship providing 18.8 million towards the coffers of the Association.

Nevertheless, the GPA doesn't feel there is a barrier now for delegates to choose option B at the Special Congress tomorrow week.

In a statement, the GPA said they are "delighted that the GAA has confirmed that there will be no meaningful financial impact should Proposal B be backed at Special Congress, with only a 4.1% difference between any eventuality using the GAA's surprisingly conservative attendance figures."