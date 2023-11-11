Advertisement
Sport

Gowran Park & Down Royal race today

Nov 11, 2023 09:51 By radiokerrysport
Gowran Park & Down Royal race today
Share this article

There’s an eight-race card at Gowran Park this afternoon, with the first off at ten-to-midday.

And it’s the second day of the November festival at Down Royal, where the first goes to post at 25-to-1.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Curtain comes down today on Women’s Premier Division season
Advertisement
Wolves v Spurs first up today in Premier League
Waterford to play in Premier Division next season
Advertisement

Recommended

Wolves v Spurs first up today in Premier League
Munster beaten at Ulster
Waterford to play in Premier Division next season
Kerry FC launches Kingdom Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus