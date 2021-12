Government ministers are to meet with the IRFU, following claims in a letter from current and ex-players that the union is 'untrustworthy'.

62 players sought government intervention to end what they call 'multiple cycles of substandard commitment' from the IRFU.

In response, the IRFU has criticised the letter's tenor and timing.

Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers say they are also open to meeting the players, while asking Sport Ireland to make contact.