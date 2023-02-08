Gordon Elliot to face independent panel of the British Horseracing Authority

Trainer Gordon Elliott will face an independent panel of the British Horseracing Authority today after one of his horses - Zanahiyr - tested positive for a banned substance following last year's Cheltenham Champion Hurdle, in which the horse finished third.

Zanahiyr's post race sample showed the presence of a local anaesthetic used in equine medicine.

The panel will have to decide whether to disqualify the horse and determine Elliott's level of culpability.

Elliott has trained 150 winners in Ireland this season - a successful return to the sport after he served a six month ban in 2021 for bringing racing into disrepute.

This was after he was pictured sitting on a dead horse.

On the track, there is a meeting at Fairyhouse today from 12.45.