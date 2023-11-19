Good night for Kerry basketball sides on national scene

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 93-83 at EnergyWise Ireland Neptune in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.
In the National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney defeated Limerick Celtics 90-77.
Killarney Cougars were beaten 82-80 by Titans Galway.
Top scorers
Darius Hopkins 41
Ryan Sanders 25
Oleh Drahanchuk 7
Top scorers
Deontae Robertson 11
Jackson Soper 25
Samuel Mensah 25
The MissQuote.ie Women’s National League saw Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney beat Phoenix Rockets 73-71 after overtime.
TODAY
Basketball Ireland Development League
Men's Round 2
Tralee Warriors
v
Tipperary Talons
Venue: Mercy Mounthawk Gym
Tip Off: 7.00
Men's U20 National Cup
Round of 16
St. Brendan's
v
Éanna
Venue: Moyderwell Gym, Tralee
Tip Off: 2.00