Good news on injury front from Ireland camp

There is good news on the injury front from the Ireland camp ahead of the Six Nations Championship meeting with France.

Prop Tadhg Furlong took part in full-on scrums in training this morning as he looks to return from a long-term calf injury.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher has been nursing a neck injury and was involved in training today.

Scrum coach John Fogarty revealed that captain Caelan Doris and fellow back row Jack Conan are progressing well.

Meanwhile Angus Gardner has been appointed to referee Saturday's game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

He'll become the first Australian to referee 50 Test matches when he takes to the field for that clash.

Ireland will be looking to stay on course for a fifth Grand Slam while France need victory for a chance to win the Championship.