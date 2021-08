The penultimate leg of the FedEx Cup gets underway today with the BMW Championship in Baltimore.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are the Irish players in the field.

It is the second last event of the tour season as the FedEx Cup draws to a conclusion.

On the European Tour, Rowan Lester is level par into the back nine of his first round at the European Masters.

Cormac Sharvin is three-over, with Jonathan Caldwell out shortly.

James Morrison leads after an opening round of ten-under 60.