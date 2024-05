Golfer Grayson Murray has died suddenly at the age of 30.

The American was a two time winner on the PGA Tour.

Murray had withdrawn towards the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge yesterday because of illness.

The tournament will continue after discussions with Murray's family.

Davis Riley leads the field by four shots.

The Amercian remains out in front ahead of world number one Scottie Scheffler heading into the final round today.