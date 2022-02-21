Advertisement
Golf Super League prospect takes a blow

Feb 21, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Golf Super League prospect takes a blow
The prospect of a breakaway golf 'Super League' has taken a blow with two American major winners distancing themselves from the Saudi-backed project.

Bryson DeChambeau reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour last night, while Dustin Johnson is also set to remain.

Rory McIlroy's highly critical of the proposals - and is happy two of the biggest names in the game are in his camp.

Joaquin Niemann claimed the Genesis Invitational title on the PGA Tour last night.

The Chilean finished on 19-under-par, two shots clear of Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young in second.

Rory McIlroy ended in a tie for 10th on ten-under after a final round of three-under 68.

