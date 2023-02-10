Golf News and Updates

At the Singapore Classic, Ulster's Tom McKibbin holds a 1 shot lead on the field on 11 under par.

He has one hole of his second round to play - action has been suspended due to a flooded course.

The 20 year old Holywood professional is in his rookie season on the DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry struggled on the opening day of the Phoenix Open.

McIlroy is 2 over par and Lowry is 4 over.

Seamus Power has 8 holes of his first round to complete from even par.

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin share top spot on 5 under.