Sport

Golds for Kerry athletes at nationals

Jun 3, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry’s secondary school athletes have claimed multiple meadls in Tullamore at the National School Track and Field finals:

Kieran Keane, PS Chorca Dhuibhne, 1st junior shot

Jason O’Reilly, st Brendan’s Killarney, 1st inter boys 400m

Oisin Lynch, St Brendan’s Killarney, 2nd senior 800m

Liam Rohan, Pres Milltown, 3rd junior shot

Kevin O’Shea, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, 3rd Minor boys discus

Bartlomiej Zglinski, Intermediate School Killorglin, 3rd senior high jump

Cian O’Brien, Pres Milltown, 3rd intermediate 200m

Jack Collins, Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai, 4th minor 800m

Megan Lynch, tarbert comp, 5th senior 100m

Anna O’Shea, Killarney CC, 5th inter pole vault

Nicole walker, Pres Tralee, 7th senior 200m

Saoirse Dillon, Pres Listowel, 8th inter 100m

Ruby Crean, MMH, 9th junior shot

Cara Leahy, Pres Listowel, 10th inter 3km

Steve Reidy, Causeway Comp, 10th minor long jump

