Golds for Kerry athletes at nationals

Kerry’s secondary school athletes have claimed multiple meadls in Tullamore at the National School Track and Field finals:
Kieran Keane, PS Chorca Dhuibhne, 1st junior shot
Jason O’Reilly, st Brendan’s Killarney, 1st inter boys 400m
Oisin Lynch, St Brendan’s Killarney, 2nd senior 800m
Liam Rohan, Pres Milltown, 3rd junior shot
Kevin O’Shea, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, 3rd Minor boys discus
Bartlomiej Zglinski, Intermediate School Killorglin, 3rd senior high jump
Cian O’Brien, Pres Milltown, 3rd intermediate 200m
Jack Collins, Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai, 4th minor 800m
Megan Lynch, tarbert comp, 5th senior 100m
Anna O’Shea, Killarney CC, 5th inter pole vault
Nicole walker, Pres Tralee, 7th senior 200m
Saoirse Dillon, Pres Listowel, 8th inter 100m
Ruby Crean, MMH, 9th junior shot
Cara Leahy, Pres Listowel, 10th inter 3km
Steve Reidy, Causeway Comp, 10th minor long jump