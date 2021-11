The Golden Gloves Handball Tournament will take place this weekend in Belfast.

On Saturday at 12 noon, Dominick Lynch will play Owen McKenna of Antrim or Michael Hedigan of Cork in the open singles.

Also on Saturday Maggie and Clodagh Quirke will take part in the girls U13 singles competition.

On Sunday at noon, John Joe Quirke will play Sean Devine of Antrim in the semi-final of the masters singles.